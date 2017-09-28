Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 28, 2017



Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Tigers, Wolves And Pronghorns Hold Their Spot In Latest Football Poll: The new WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Football Poll is out. More information here.

Trap Release Workshop In Rock Springs: A workshop in Rock Springs will teach pet owners how to remove their pets from a trap or snare. More information here.

Cowboys Drew Van Maanen Up For Athlete/Student Award: University of Wyoming senior fullback Drew Van Maanen has been named one of the semifinalists for the 2017 National Football Foundation (NFF) William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors the nation’s best college football scholar-athlete each season. More information here.

Cowgirl Volleyball Fall To #24 CSU: Wyoming volleyball closed out a three-match homestand with a straight-set loss (17-25, 21-25, 13-25) to Border War rival Colorado State on Tuesday night. More information here.

Cowboys Host Texas State In Final Non-Conference Game Of The Season: This Saturday the Wyoming Cowboys will host their final non-conference game of the 2017 season when the Texas State Bobcats travel to Laramie for a game that will kick off at 2 p.m., Mountain Time. More information here.

George Maestas Does Not Change Plea, Case Moving To Trial: A Green River man has decided to not change his plea for charges related to the deaths of two people after a vehicle drove into a residence earlier this year. More information here.

Supreme Court Affirms Jacob Triplett Conviction And Sentence: The Wyoming Supreme Court today issued an opinion affirming the conviction and sentence of a Rock Springs man convicted of killing his four-month-old daughter and abusing other children in the home. More information here.

RSHS Homecoming Parade Route: Rock Springs High School will be hosting a Homecoming Parade on Friday 09-29-2017. The planned parade route will start at 4:00 pm and should take around 45 minutes. More information here.

RSHS Sophomores Meet With Public Service Professionals: Sophomore’s from Rock Springs High School’s Fire, Law, and Leadership Academy heard from and met with professionals in the public service industries yesterday. More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

Trump announces plan to cut tax rates, double deductions: President Trump unveiled his administration’s tax overhaul plan Wednesday in a speech in Indianapolis, announcing tax cuts for businesses and individuals. More information here.

House Oversight Committee opens investigation into Trump administration travel: The House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into federal agency travel, following a series of reports of Trump cabinet secretaries using government and private aircraft for official and personal travel. More information here.