Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 29, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Fatality At Bridger Coal Company: Rocky Mountain Power has released the following statement regarding a fatality at Bridger Coal Company east of Rock Springs yesterday afternoon. More information here.
- Sweetwater Crime Stoppers Seeking Information On Vandals: The Rock Springs Police Department is asking Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers for help in solving a couple of vandalisms to a newly built home. More information here.
- Murdock Named Mountain West Men’s Golfers Of The Month: University of Wyoming junior and Laramie, Wyo., native John Murdock has been named the Mountain West Men’s Golfer of the Month, the league office announced Thursday. More information here.
- Casper Game Warden Seeks Public Help For Information On Two Poached Mule Deer: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on two mule deer that were poached in Natrona County. More information here.
- UW Golf To Host Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate: After an impressive debut to the 2017 fall season, the Cowgirl Golf team will make its way to Palm Desert, Calif., for the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate this weekend. More information here.
- Cowboy Special Teams Excel Early In Season: The special teams have excelled for the Wyoming Cowboys early this season. More information here.
- Kick Off To Fire Prevention Week Open House October 7th: The Sweetwater County Fire Department will host a “Kick Off to Fire Prevention Week, Open House” for the residents of Sweetwater County. More information here.
- 31st Annual Cowboy Joe Club Auction Sold Out: The 31st Annual Cowboy Joe Club Auction sponsored by Infinity Power and Controls to be held Friday, October 27th at Little America Hotel & Resort in Cheyenne is SOLD OUT. More information here.
- Cowgirl Tennis To Host Wyoming Invite To Begin Fall Play: The Wyoming tennis team will open its 2017 fall season this weekend by hosting the Wyoming Invite beginning on Friday while three individuals will participate in the Riviera/ITA Women’s All-American Championship in Pacific Palisades, Calif. More information here.
National & International News:
- After criticism, President Trump lifts Jones Act restrictions on shipping aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico: President Trump has authorized that shipping restrictions be waived “immediately” for Puerto Rico, which was ravaged by Hurricane Maria last week, amid criticism that aid has been slow to get to the disaster area. More information here.
- Trump adviser “can’t guarantee” taxes won’t go up for middle class: President Donald Trump‘s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said Thursday that he can’t guarantee that taxes won’t go up for some middle-class families under the administration’s sweeping tax overhaul. More information here.
