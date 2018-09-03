Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 3, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Bitter Creek Dog Park Gets New Sod: Rock Springs area dogs have a treat waiting for them at the Bitter Creek Dog Bark. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Agenda: September 4, 2018: View agenda here.
- Green River City Council Agenda: September 4, 2018: View agenda here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda: September 4, 2018: View agenda here.
- Country Artist Darryl Worley to Play at Broadway Theater on October 19: Country artist Darryl Worley is set to play an intimate acoustic set at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, October 19th. WyoRadio’s Q96 (KQSW-FM) is the welcoming radio station to the event. More information here.
- Phil Vassar to Play Boys and Girls Club Benefit this Friday Night: Country music artist and songwriter Phil Vassar will be this year’s performer at the 7th Annual Benefit Concert for the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Firefighters Continue Progress on Britania Mountain Fire: The Britania Mountain Fire grew to 27,200 acres yesterday. More information here.
Sports:
- Area High School Volleyball Results: View results here.
- Cowboy Paul Roberts Wins Wyoming Invitational Cross Country Meet: Junior transfer Paul Roberts (pictured above) made a splash in his Wyoming debut, as the Lyons, Colorado native won the five-kilometer Wyoming Invitational with a time of 15 minutes, eight seconds. More information here.
- Cowgirl Volleyball Splits Matches at Portland Tournament: The Wyoming volleyball team split its first two matches of the North Portland Marriott Invitational on Friday, opening with a 3-0 sweep of LIU Brooklyn before dropping a 3-2, back-and-forth match to host Portland on Friday night. More information here.
- Cowgirls Handle Montana State to Wrap up North Portland Invitational: The Wyoming volleyball team got back on track Saturday morning with a 3-0 sweep of Montana State to wrap up play at the North Portland Invitational. More information here.
- Wyoming Football Drops Home Opener to Washington State: The Wyoming Cowboys held a 16-13 lead at halftime and extended that lead to 19-13 on its first possession of the second half. More information here.
- Comments from Head Coach Bohl After Yesterday’s Loss to Washington State: Here are some comments for Wyoming Cowboy head football coach Craig Bohl after Saturday’s 41-19 home opener loss to Washington State. More information here.
