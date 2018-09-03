Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 3, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local:

Bitter Creek Dog Park Gets New Sod: Rock Springs area dogs have a treat waiting for them at the Bitter Creek Dog Bark. More information here.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda: September 4, 2018: View agenda here.

Green River City Council Agenda: September 4, 2018: View agenda here.

Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda: September 4, 2018: View agenda here.

Country Artist Darryl Worley to Play at Broadway Theater on October 19: Country artist Darryl Worley is set to play an intimate acoustic set at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, October 19th. WyoRadio’s Q96 (KQSW-FM) is the welcoming radio station to the event. Country artist Darryl Worley is set to play an intimate acoustic set at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, October 19th. WyoRadio’s Q96 (KQSW-FM) is the welcoming radio station to the event. More information here.

Phil Vassar to Play Boys and Girls Club Benefit this Friday Night: Country music artist and songwriter Phil Vassar will be this year’s performer at the 7th Annual Benefit Concert for the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County. More information here.

Firefighters Continue Progress on Britania Mountain Fire: The Britania Mountain Fire grew to 27,200 acres yesterday. More information here.

Sports:

Area High School Volleyball Results: View results here.

Cowboy Paul Roberts Wins Wyoming Invitational Cross Country Meet: Junior transfer Paul Roberts (pictured above) made a splash in his Wyoming debut, as the Lyons, Colorado native won the five-kilometer Wyoming Invitational with a time of 15 minutes, eight seconds. More information here.

Cowgirl Volleyball Splits Matches at Portland Tournament: The Wyoming volleyball team split its first two matches of the North Portland Marriott Invitational on Friday, opening with a 3-0 sweep of LIU Brooklyn before dropping a 3-2, back-and-forth match to host Portland on Friday night. More information here.

Cowgirls Handle Montana State to Wrap up North Portland Invitational: The Wyoming volleyball team got back on track Saturday morning with a 3-0 sweep of Montana State to wrap up play at the North Portland Invitational. More information here.

Wyoming Football Drops Home Opener to Washington State: The Wyoming Cowboys held a 16-13 lead at halftime and extended that lead to 19-13 on its first possession of the second half. More information here.

Comments from Head Coach Bohl After Yesterday’s Loss to Washington State: Here are some comments for Wyoming Cowboy head football coach Craig Bohl after Saturday’s 41-19 home opener loss to Washington State. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

