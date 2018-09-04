Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 4, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
- Bender Fire Burning on Wyoming-Utah Border Near 191 South: The Sweetwater County Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a wildland fire shortly before midnight on Sunday evening in the Clay Basin area. More information here.
- Bitter Creek Dog Park Gets New Sod: Rock Springs area dogs have a treat waiting for them at the Bitter Creek Dog Bark. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Agenda: September 4, 2018: View agenda here.
- Green River City Council Agenda: September 4, 2018: View agenda here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda: September 4, 2018: View agenda here.
- Country Artist Darryl Worley to Play at Broadway Theater on October 19: Country artist Darryl Worley is set to play an intimate acoustic set at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, October 19th. WyoRadio’s Q96 (KQSW-FM) is the welcoming radio station to the event. More information here.
- Phil Vassar to Play Boys and Girls Club Benefit this Friday Night: Country music artist and songwriter Phil Vassar will be this year’s performer at the 7th Annual Benefit Concert for the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Firefighters Continue Progress on Britania Mountain Fire: The Britania Mountain Fire grew to 27,200 acres yesterday. More information here.
