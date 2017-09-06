Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 6, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Achieves Perfect Score On FAA Inspection: The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board recently announced that the Federal Aviation Administration completed its annual certification and safety inspection for the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport in June 2017, and RKS achieved a perfect score for the second straight year. There were no discrepancies reported by the FAA, an unusual occurrence. More information here.
- Patriotic Puzzle Prints Donated To SW County: Eight puzzle prints depicting “I Love America” were donated today to Sweetwater County for display in county buildings. Roger Stamper donated the patriotic prints which he worked on and displayed during this year’s Sweetwater County Fair. The prints will be on display in the County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings, including the Justice Center which is currently under construction. More information here.
- One Dead in Uinta County Crash: One person died in a crash in southwestern Wyoming Monday night. According to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, WY 414 just south of the Urie intersection was closed for about two hours as a result of a two vehicle crash. One person died in the crash and another was transported by ambulance to Evanston Regional Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. More information here.
- Local Agencies To Receive Grant Funding For Families In Need: A $96,000 grant awarded by the Wyoming Department of Family Services will benefit local families in need. The grant was approved by the Board of County Commissioners during their regularly scheduled meeting yesterday. The federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Community Partnership Initiative (TANF CPI) grant funding will go through three different agencies by subcontracts to provide service for eligible families. More information here.
- Sweetwater Cable Purchased By All West Communications: Sweetwater Television Company has been purchased by All West Communications. The acquisition contributes to All West Communications continued growth and expansion plans into areas of southwest Wyoming. More information here.
- Hospital Trustees Meet Today: The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct its regular monthly meeting for September at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 in Classrooms 1, 2 and 3 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. See the agenda here.
National News:
- Trump administration announces plan to end DACA, suggests Dreamers prepare to leave country: The Trump administration is rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and will phase it out over the next six months, leaving the fates of Dreamers in the hands of Congress and portraying the action as one made in order to follow the rule of law. More information here.
- Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 5 as 2nd storm forms behind it: Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 5 storm, and catastrophic damage is possible in the Florida Keys and southern Florida this weekend as a second storm has formed behind it. More information here.
