Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 6, 2018

Local:
- Main Street Murder Mystery Tickets Now Available: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency annual fundraiser will be held on October 6, 2018, at the Broadway Theater from 4:00 to 8:00 and tickets are now available. More information here.
- Solid Progress Continues on Britania Mountain Fire, Now 89% Contained: The Britania Mountain Fire is currently 32,089 acres and the fire is 89% contained. More information here.
- Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Muley Fanatic Foundation & Cowboy Joe Club Join Forces to Benefit Cowboy Joe Club: The Cowboy Joe Club has donated a 2019 Commissioner’s License to the Muley Fanatic Foundation Southwest Wyoming Chapter to be raffled off at the end of this month. More information here.
- Advertising Campaign Next Step For Department’s Opioid Efforts: The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) Public Health Division is adding sponsorship of a national advertising campaign to its efforts to help prevent opioid misuse and related deaths, which also include promoting overdose rescue medication use and safe medication disposal. More information here.
- Public Invited to Volunteer for National Public Lands Day Projects in Yellowstone: The National Park Service seeks volunteers for a work project in the Northeast portion of Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, September 22, 2018. More information here.
- Governor Appoints Laura Schmid-Pizatto as New UW Trustee: A University of Wyoming graduate and licensed clinical social worker from Sweetwater County has been appointed to fill an opening on the UW Board of Trustees. More information here.
- UW MBA Students, Faculty Participate in Jackson Leadership Conference: University of Wyoming Master of Business Administration (MBA) students recently participated in a leadership conference in Jackson featuring global senior executives from diverse industry segments. More information here.
Sports:
- Green River Wolves Football to Host Rawlins This Friday: The Green River Wolves Football Team will be at home for the second straight week to start the season as they play host to the Rawlins Outlaws. More information here.
- Wolves and Pronghorns Hold Positions in This Week’s Football Poll: The latest WyoPreps.com High School Football Rankings are out. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowgirls Drop 4-1 Contest to Nothern Colorado: Wyoming soccer team couldn’t overcome two first-half goals and suffered its first loss of the season against the Northern Colorado Bears. More information here.
- Cowgirl Soccer Set to Host Montana and Iowa: The Cowgirls will return home to the friendly confines of the Louis S. Madrid for a pair of non-conference match-ups. More information here.
- Cowgirl Volleyball Returns Home to Host UniWyo Invite: The Wyoming volleyball team returns home this weekend to host the UniWyo Invitational at the UniWyo Sports Complex. More information here.
- First-Ever Meeting Between Wyoming and Missouri Set for Saturday: Never have the Wyoming Cowboys and Missouri Tigers played each other on a football field, that is until this coming Saturday when the two teams will face each other in a game set to kick off at 5 p.m., M.T. from Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. More information here.
- Sweetwater Speedway Results: August 31 & September 1, 2018: View results here.
