Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 8, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Sweetwater County Sheriff Warns of Renewed IRS Scam: Today Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and Sweetwater Scam Alert issued a warning about a resurgent of a scam circulating in the area. More information here.
- Hit-and-Run Driver Identified: “According to a press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Mike Lowell reported on Friday that a hit-and-run driver whose image was captured on video has been identified. More information here.
- Wyoming Backcountry Hunter and Anglers Donation Provides 4,650 Acres of Hunting and Fishing Public Access: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a $1,500 donation to support access for hunters and anglers through the Access Yes program. More information here.
- Study Reveals Big-Game Animals Must Learn to Migrate: A team of scientists at the University of Wyoming has provided the first empirical evidence that ungulates (hooved mammals) must learn where and when to migrate, and that they maintain their seasonal migrations bypassing cultural knowledge across generations. More information here.
- CINER Honored by Wyoming’s First Lady Carol Mead for Children’s Book Support: Yesterday, Wyoming First Lady Carol Mead honored Ciner and other corporate sponsors for supporting her second children’s book entitled Blazing Wyoming Bonnets. More information here.
- Containment Increases on Britania Mountain Fire, Now 95% Contained: The Britania Mountain Fire is currently 32,089 acres and the fire is 95% contained. On Thursday, containment gains were made in Division Z on the southwest corner of the fire. More information here.
- University 2019-20 Tuition Rate Increase to be Discussed Next Week by Trustees: According to a story in September 7, 2018, Wyoming Daily News, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will meeting Tuesday through Friday (9/11-9/14) at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie. More information here.
- Archeology-Focused Yellowstone Science Magazine Released: A new issue of Yellowstone Science magazine invites readers to celebrate the achievements of recent archeological research in Yellowstone and traces the history of the park’s archeology program. More information here.
Sports:
- Rock Springs Tigers Win in Double Overtime in Cheyenne:The Rock Springs Tigers were able to bring home the win in double overtime in Cheyenne, as they defeated the Cheyenne Central Indians 14-8. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Wyo4News Obituaries
Morning Weather Report
Road Report
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 8, 2018"