Wyo4News Op-Ed: Thank You Dave Hanks, Retiring Rock Springs Chamber CEO

In reading a press release the other day from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, I started reflecting on the growth and evolution of the Rock Springs Chamber. Dave Hanks came to Rock Springs over 20 years ago to manage the Herberger’s store in the mall. After multiple turnovers in the job of CEO for the Chamber, Dave decided to take on the task of the Rock Springs Chamber CEO and see how he could mold the office into a thriving and important part of Sweetwater County. Well Rock Springs, we hit a home run with Dave Hanks.

As the former chairman of the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism board and a proud supporter of the Chamber and our community, I am proud to say. WOW! Great Job Dave Hanks. I have watched over the years on how you have helped our city’s Chamber evolve with the times during the boom and the bust. The new Chamber office is a true reflection of our progress. It positively is the building that Dave built. Dave’s vision and hard work has displayed itself well, and we as a community will miss Dave Hanks and his vision. His leadership and drive will be hard to match in the coming years.

The gang at WyoRadio and Infinity Power and Controls wants to thank you for your service and hope you and your family enjoy your retirement. The fish in the Green River will have more to fear from a great fisherman like you.

Signed,

Bruce Pivic, WyoRadio and Infinity Power and Controls

