Wyo4News Roundup: April 17, 2017

“Living In Large Carnivore Country” Seminars In Jackson And Pinedale: With reports of bears venturing out of their winter dens, we’re reminded that it’s a good time to think about how to avoid potential conflicts with large carnivores. Wildlife officials encourage anyone who spends time in bear and lion country to attend one of the upcoming “Living in Large Carnivore Country” seminars to be held in Jackson and Pinedale. More information here.