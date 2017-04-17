Wyo4News Roundup: April 17, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Dereck James Harrison Expected To Enter Plea In UTA Worker’s Death: A Utah man charged with kidnapping and killing a Utah Transit Authority worker in Wyoming last May is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment tomorrow.Dereck James “DJ” Harrison is set to appear in Lincoln County District Court in Kemmerer at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow, April 17, 2017. Harrison faces charges of Murder in the First Degree with Premeditation and Malice, Murder in the First Degree While Perpetrating a Kidnapping, Kidnapping, and Wrongful Taking or Disposing of Property. During the arraignment, Harrison will hear the charges against him and be asked to enter a plea. More information here.
- Well-Known Wolf Severely Injured And Killed In Yellowstone National Park: On April 11, 2017, hikers discovered a severely injured wolf inside Yellowstone National Park near Gardiner, Montana. Park staff investigated the situation and concluded the wolf was in shock and dying from the injuries. “Staff on scene agreed the animal could not be saved due to the severity of its injuries. The decision was made to kill the animal and investigate the cause of the initial trauma,” said P.J. White, Chief of the Wildlife and Aquatic Resources Branch. At this time, the nature of the initial injuries is unknown. An investigation into the cause of the injuries has begun which will include a necropsy. More information here.
-
“Living In Large Carnivore Country” Seminars In Jackson And Pinedale: With reports of bears venturing out of their winter dens, we’re reminded that it’s a good time to think about how to avoid potential conflicts with large carnivores. Wildlife officials encourage anyone who spends time in bear and lion country to attend one of the upcoming “Living in Large Carnivore Country” seminars to be held in Jackson and Pinedale. More information here.
-
National Park Week Celebrated April 15-23: Ring in spring with a visit to Yellowstone National Park during National Park Week, April 15 through 23. Visitors can also enjoy free admission during the weekends of National Park Week, April 15, 16, 22, and 23. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Roundup: April 17, 2017"