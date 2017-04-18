Wyo4News Roundup: April 18, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell confirmed yesterday afternoon that two Sweetwater Dive Team members are in Carbon County assisting in the search for a Wamsutter man who Carbon County officials say is presumed to have drowned in Seminoe Reservoir.
As reported by Carbon County Undersheriff Archie Roybal, Michael G. Proberts, 25, went to Seminoe Reservoir, northeast of Rawlins, for a kayak outing on Saturday morning and not return.
His vehicle was located by a Carbon County deputy sheriff at the south Red Hills Campground. Proberts’s kayak, his life vest, a ball cap, and the kayak paddle were found later along the east bank of the reservoir.
At last report, Proberts is still missing, despite extensive search efforts by Carbon County authorities.
-
Enhanced Fan Events And Activities Planned For Spring Game On Saturday:(Laramie, Wyoming) – Wyoming Cowboy Football and Wyoming Athletics are excited to announce several events and activities in conjunction with the Spring Game on Saturday, April 22. Game time is set for 2:00 pm.Admission to the Spring Game is free and all parking will be free and available to fans, including the Ford Stadium lot. Cowboy fans are encouraged to arrive early and tailgate on Saturday the 22nd, and may do so by parking in the Ford Stadium lot starting at 10:00 am through game time at 2:00 pm. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Meeting Agenda Available (April 18, 2017):The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ chambers. Interested parties are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes earlier than the topic’s scheduled time.The agenda is tentative and subject to change. More information here.
- Green River City Council Meeting Agenda Available (April 18, 2017):The Green River City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall. The Green River City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month, and City Council Workshops are held the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Meeting Agenda Available (April 18, 2017):
The Rock Springs City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Rock Springs City Hall. The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month. More information here.
- Select Roads Open To Automobiles In Yellowstone:Select roads in Yellowstone National Park will open on Friday, April 21, 2017.Roads to open include:
- Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris
- Norris to Madison
- Madison to Old Faithful
- Madison to West Entrance
- Norris to Canyon Village; More information here.
