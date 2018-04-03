Latest

Wyo4News Tuesday “Ride of the Day”

April 3, 2018

Here is the Tuesday, April 3rd Wyo4News “Ride of the Day” from Whisler Chevrolet.  A 2016 Nissan Versa, stock number U4553.

  • MILES – 37,944
  • EXTERIOR – CAYENNE RED
  • INTERIOR – CHARCOAL
  • DRIVE WHEELS – FWD
  • ENGINE – 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC
  • TRANSMISSION – AUTOMATIC
  • STOCK NUMBER – U4553
  • VIN3N1CN7AP3GL878069

To view the complete inventory of new and used cars at Whisler Chevrolet/Cadillac click WhislerChevy.com.

(Paid Advertisement)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Tuesday “Ride of the Day”"

Leave a Reply