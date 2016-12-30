Wyo4News Year in Review

Since Wyo4News was acquired by WyoRadio in late June, several stories have sparked interest from our loyal readers.

Here are our top stories of 2016, in no particular order:

Wyoming Cowboy Football:

Despite being picked last in the Mountain West before the season started, the University of Wyoming Cowboys went on to win the Mountain West’s Mountain Division and played in their first bowl game since 2011.

The Pokes lost to BYU in the Poinsettia Bowl 24-21 finishing with an overall 8-6 record.

So far in the early season, Cowboy and Cowgirl Basketball has outperformed preseason projections. The men’s team has started out with an 11-3 record, and the women’s team started with a 9-3 record.

Stores Closing:

Sweetwater County saw multiple stores close in 2016. JCPenney closed its doors in the White Mountain Mall in April. Since that time, Sports Authority, Costa Vida, and Hastings closed their doors in Rock Springs for good.

Just this week, Claire’s announced their store will close in White Mountain Mall on January 11, 2017.

Jacob and Amanda Triplett:

The Triplett case came to a close in 2016 after a legal process that lasted over two years. The two were sentenced for the starvation death of their four-month-old daughter, Susan Triplett, and for the abuse of other children in the home.

Jacob Triplett was sentenced on October 25th to 88 to 116 years imprisonment.

On November 21st, Amanda Triplett was sentenced to 30 to 50 years imprisonment.

Ghost Chow:

In early December, a female Chow which had been running free for months was captured by a local pet rescue. The dog was later surrendered to Rock Springs Animal Control and transferred to a no-kill shelter out of Sweetwater County.

The way in which Animal Control obtained the dog and the decision to transfer her to another shelter fell under heavy scrutiny by the community.

The incident prompted a city councilor to comment at the following City Council Meeting suggesting written protocols which encourage Animal Control and rescue groups to work together.

Charles Carter and Bradley Fairbourn:

The town of Rock Springs was shocked when two separate stabbing murders occurred only about one month apart.

In May, 27-year-old Charles Carter, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested in the stabbing death of a fellow traveling salesman. Carter remained in the news during later months after he was accused of assaulting inmate Jacob Triplett while at the Sweetwater County Detention Center in May. In August, Carter again made the news when he was accused of damaging jail property. He is currently awaiting a mental evaluation.

In June, 19-year-old Bradley Fairbourn, of Draper, Utah, was arrested for the stabbing death of a woman and the attempted murder of another at a local motel. Fairbourn has pleaded not guilty in the case and is awaiting trial.

Schools Evacuated:

On September 22nd, schools in Sweetwater County were evacuated in response to a statewide bomb threat. Classes were cancelled for the remainder of the day as a precaution. The emailed bomb threat was later found not to be credible.

Rock Springs Boys Basketball Coaching Change

Only seven games into the season, RSHS Boys Basketball got a new Interim Head Coach.

Coach Jason Buell, who was coaching the Tiger boys sophomore basketball team, replaced Coach Robert Harmon on an interim basis.

Kim Fouts took the position of Interim Sophomore Coach, and other coaching positions remained the same.

Sweetwater County School District has not commented on the change, citing personnel matters. There has been no indication as to how long the change will be in effect.