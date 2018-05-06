Wyo4News/WyoRadio Employment Opportunity

Wyo4News and WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for a WyoRadio/Wyo4News Information Director to add to our team. Come work for a news source that has a strong-on-line presence with our web pages Facebook pages and a large listening audience coverage area along the I-80 corridor from Rawlins to Evanston. You’ll find fresh, local news and national news updated in real time for our web and social media platforms.

Job Responsibilities:

As the lead for Wyo4News and WyoRadio’s Information Department, you will be responsible for overseeing the gathering, writing, editing, recording and/or uploading of news, event(s) and sports information on all WyoRadio radio stations and Wyo4News web and Facebook page. You will deliver news updates on the air on all four stations.

You will be in the position to lead and manage the planning, production and presentation of news and sports and you will give work direction to news/sports staff. Enjoy the fast pace as you update the website hourly and daily, along with various social media accounts, i.e., Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You will also assist in producing and writing of Public Affairs programs which air on all WyoRadio Stations.

This job also offers an optional responsibility to the candidate for all play-by-play/reporting of all sporting events broadcast by WyoRadio.

Job Qualifications:

Bachelor’s in Journalism, Marketing or related field preferred.

2-3 years experience in on-air presentation preferred.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite including: Photoshop, Light room, In-Design and Dreamweaver.

Knowledge of Adobe Audition preferred.

Experience in Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Office Suite preferred.

This is a regular, full-time position that is paid an hourly compensation. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, vision and AFLAC are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions only available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.