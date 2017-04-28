WyoCon At White Mountain Library Tomorrow

White Mountain Library in Rock Springs is hosting a Comic Con inspired event this weekend, and the public is invited to join in the fun.

“WyoCon” will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 29th at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs. There is no admission fee to attend the event.

“After the great response we got last year, we’re going bigger for 2017,” said Young Adult Librarian Aaron Volner who is organizing the event. “We’ve got photos ops all around the library, three guest authors, more movie screenings, and more vendors.”

WyoCon will feature guest authors Amy Kathleen Ryan, Pembroke Sinclair, and Lindsay Schopfer.

Panels will include “Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse 101”, Harry Potter, and Marvel vs. DC vs. Indie.

WyoCon will also feature vendors including Gryphon Games and Comics, and Unique Jewelry by Terry Lee.

And a comic con wouldn’t be complete without costumes. Volunteer cosplayers will be roaming the library to take photos with guests.

“You don’t have to wear a costume to WyoCon,” Volner said. “But it sure will make it a lot more fun.”

WyoCon is sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System and the Sweetwater County Library Foundation. For more information about library events and services, visit any Sweetwater County Library System location, visit the library system online at sweetwaterlibraries.com, or follow the libraries on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.