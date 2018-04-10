Latest

WyoLotto™ Transfers $1.4 million to Wyoming

April 10, 2018

WyoLotto™ transferred just over $1.4 million to the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office last week. On April 5, 2018,  a total of $1,405,000 was transferred for distribution to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties. This is a record amount the Wyoming Lottery has transferred to the state since launching in 2014.

How does it work?

  • Every financial quarter, dependent on revenue, WyoLotto™ transfers a portion of revenue to the Wyoming State Treasurer
  • These funds are distributed to Wyoming’s towns, cities, and counties
  • Wyoming communities invest in local projects that benefit their residents

Keeping Wyoming dollars in Wyoming

Lottery money spent in Wyoming stays in the state:

  • Ticket sales support local retailers
  • Money spent by WyoLotto lottery players in other states is now spent in Wyoming
  • Wyoming WyoLotto winners spend their money in the state
