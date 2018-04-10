WyoLotto™ Transfers $1.4 million to Wyoming

WyoLotto™ transferred just over $1.4 million to the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office last week. On April 5, 2018, a total of $1,405,000 was transferred for distribution to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties. This is a record amount the Wyoming Lottery has transferred to the state since launching in 2014.

How does it work?

Every financial quarter, dependent on revenue, WyoLotto™ transfers a portion of revenue to the Wyoming State Treasurer

These funds are distributed to Wyoming’s towns, cities, and counties

Wyoming communities invest in local projects that benefit their residents

Keeping Wyoming dollars in Wyoming

Lottery money spent in Wyoming stays in the state:

Ticket sales support local retailers

Money spent by WyoLotto lottery players in other states is now spent in Wyoming

Wyoming WyoLotto winners spend their money in the state