WyoLotto™ Transfers $1.4 million to Wyoming

WyoLotto™ transferred just over $1.4 million to the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office last week. On April 5, 2018, a total of $1,405,000 was transferred for distribution to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties. This is a record amount the Wyoming Lottery has transferred to the state since launching in 2014.
How does it work?
- Every financial quarter, dependent on revenue, WyoLotto™ transfers a portion of revenue to the Wyoming State Treasurer
- These funds are distributed to Wyoming’s towns, cities, and counties
- Wyoming communities invest in local projects that benefit their residents
Keeping Wyoming dollars in Wyoming
Lottery money spent in Wyoming stays in the state:
- Ticket sales support local retailers
- Money spent by WyoLotto lottery players in other states is now spent in Wyoming
- Wyoming WyoLotto winners spend their money in the state
