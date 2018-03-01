Wyoming Announces 2018 Football Schedule

Laramie, WY – A schedule featuring home games against four teams that made postseason appearances last season, including PAC-12 Conference member Washington State, highlight the 2018 University of Wyoming Football schedule.

In all, Wyoming will play a 12-game schedule with this year’s schedule featuring two bye weeks. The Pokes season will open up on the road at New Mexico State, August 25th. No game times have been announced.

Home schedule: The Cowboys’ home schedule will open on Saturday, September 1st against Washington State. The Cougars were 9-4 in 2017 and earned a bid to the Holiday Bowl. It is the first time since 1989 that the Cougars have played in Laramie, and marks the second consecutive season that Wyoming has hosted a PAC-12 opponent. The Pokes hosted Oregon in 2017.

Wyoming’s second home game on September 15th will feature one of the top teams in the country in FCS football in Wofford College. The Terriers were champions of the Southern Conference a year ago with a 10-3 overall record. Wofford was the No. 7 seed in the 2017 FCS Playoffs and advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual national champion North Dakota State. It was the second straight year that Wofford had reached the FCS quarterfinals.

On September 29th Mountain West Conference play will open for the Cowboys in a match-up of the Mountain Division champions from the past two seasons as the Cowboys travel to late years division winner Boise State.

The 2018 Homecoming Game on October 20th will pit the Pokes against a fourth postseason team from 2017 in Utah State. It will be the 69th meeting between the two teams.

San Jose State will travel to Laramie for a November 3rd meeting with the Cowboys, and the final home game of the 2018 regular season will be on November 17th when Front Range rival Air Force comes to Laramie.

Here is the complete 2018 Football Schedule:

Date Opponent (Special Events)

Sat., Aug. 25 at New Mexico State

Sat., Sept. 1 WASHINGTON STATE (Hall of Fame/Gold Rush)

Sat., Sept. 8 at Missouri

Sat., Sept. 15 WOFFORD (Energy Day/Ag Day/Fan Fest/Buddy Walk)

Sat., Sept. 22 BYE Week

Sat., Sept. 29 BOISE STATE* (CJC Auction-Friday/Family Weekend)

Sat., Oct. 6 at Hawai’i*

Sat., Oct. 13 at Fresno State*

Sat., Oct. 20 UTAH STATE* (Homecoming/W-Club Weekend)

Sat., Oct. 27 at Colorado State*

Sat., Nov. 3 SAN JOSE STATE* (“NO MORE” Game)

Sat., Nov. 10 BYE Week

Sat., Nov. 17 AIR FORCE* (Military Appreciation/Senior Day)

Sat., Nov. 24 at New Mexico*

Sat., Dec. 1 Mountain West Championship Game+