Wyoming Athletics Announces “One Wyoming” Branding Campaign

Laramie, Wyo. (July 21, 2017)— Wyoming Athletics announced today the launch of a new branding campaign for its department and programs, “One Wyoming”. Inspired by the unique nature of being Wyoming’s only four-year institution of higher education, “One Wyoming” is the story of an entire state pulling the same direction for its one University and athletic teams.

UW is uniquely positioned in collegiate athletics, with tremendous advantages derived from being Wyoming’s only four-year university. The dedication and pride for the Cowboys and Cowgirls comes from the entire state supporting student-athletes, both in the classroom and in competition.

“‘One Wyoming’ encompasses what is special about this state,” said Athletics Director Tom Burman. “Wyoming is distinctive in the world of college athletics, with one logo that represents all of us together, the university and the state.” He continued “our student-athletes compete on behalf of the entire state. The support that comes from all over – fans, donors, students and the state legislature – truly tells the story of ‘One Wyoming’.”

“One Wyoming” does not replace the lifeblood and tradition of the UW Athletics’ brand (the Bucking Horse & Rider logo and colors brown & gold), but rather is intended to call attention to what makes Wyoming great. Wyoming is often referred to as “one small town with really long streets.” This adage plays out with businesses, communities, campus and state leaders coming together to support one team.

While “One Wyoming” may be understood and applied in different ways, UW Athletics invites fans, the larger UW community and the state to join in supporting the teams that represent the entire state of Wyoming and help spread the unique story of Wyoming through this campaign.

As a part of this initiative, fans will notice new signage around athletics facilities, branding on advertising and print materials and incorporation into digital and social media efforts. While the official hashtag of Wyoming Athletics will remain #GoWyo, #OneWyoming will be used in social media posts related to this branding campaign.