Wyoming Athletics To Host Walk For Women On Saturday, February 24th

Laramie, WY – The University of Wyoming Athletics Department will be hosting the 14th Annual Walk for Women on Saturday, February 24th when the Cowgirls host the Fresno State Bulldogs. Along with the walk, a silent auction will be held with all proceeds from the event directly benefit the Play 4Kay Foundation.

The WBCA’s Play 4Kay is an opportunity for a nation of coaches to raise breast cancer awareness and funds for research on the court, across campuses, in communities and beyond. The official charity is the Kay Yow Cancer Fund in partnership with The V Foundation and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

The walk will be held in the Arena-Auditorium at 11:00 a.m., with registration set to begin at 10:00 a.m. The cost is $25.00 per person or $15.00 for UW students and youth (12 and under). Fans are encouraged to sign-up early as the cost will be $35.00 on the day of the walk.

All participants will receive a drawstring bag, water bottle and lunch along with a ticket to the Wyoming vs. Fresno State women’s basketball game which takes place at 2:00 p.m. Walk for Women t-shirts can also be purchased for an additional $10.00.

Registration can be completed at gowyo.com/walk or the University of Wyoming Athletics Department. Online registration ends on Thursday, Febraury 22nd at 5:00 p.m. For further information, please visit GoWyo.com or contact Lonnie Penner at (307) 766-2464 or lpenner@uwyo.edu.