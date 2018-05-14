Wyoming Athletics Media Relations Office Honored With Football Writers Association of America Super 11 Award, Second Award in Six Seasons for Wyoming

DALLAS (FWAA) – Ten previous winners and one first-time winner comprise the Ninth Annual Super 11 Awards, which the Football Writers Association of America gives out annually to the best performing sports information departments in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The awards announced this week are for the 2017 season.

USC claimed its eighth Super 11 award and fourth straight overall. Georgia notched its sixth award. Clemson and Colorado each won for the fifth time. It was Clemson’s third straight award and Colorado’s fourth award in five seasons. Houston won for the third time.

Oklahoma (2011), Wyoming (2012), Miami of Ohio (2016), Rice (2014) and South Alabama (2013) each picked up their second award.

The lone first-time winner was Ohio State in the awards selection that dates back to the 2009 season.

“This is one of the most important honors that the FWAA as an organization awards,” said Tim Griffin, the Big 12 editor for Cox Media Group and the FWAA’s longtime chairman of the Super 11 committee.

“There are many strong sports information departments around the nation. We are grateful for all of them. But this award is meant to honor the best of the best. It’s for those SIDs who provide strong media services and go the extra mile to provide help above and beyond the call of duty.”

Criteria employed in determining the winners not only included how press boxes and media operations were operated but also the quality and timeliness of information provided. Also judged was the amount of information presented and appropriately updated on websites, and personal responsiveness to media inquiries as well as the accessibility of a program’s players, coaches, and assistant coaches. The ratings considered those departments that went the extra mile in servicing the media.

“We believe we have a great mix of schools here,” said FWAA Executive Director Steve Richardson. “Some schools which have been consistently good over the years, others who have had some history of being at the top and one new school. And there are several others who are on the cusp and could be in the Super 11 in future years.”

The Super 11 Committee received input from other FWAA members and others who covered college football during the 2017 season.

In January 2009, the FWAA formed the first Super 11 Committee. The concept has been supported and endorsed by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), many of whom are members of the FWAA. The FWAA has awarded 56 different schools in this program over the years.

The Football Writers Association of America, a non-profit organization founded in 1941, consists of more than 1,300 men and women across North America who cover college football for a living. The membership includes journalists, broadcasters, and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game. The FWAA works to govern areas that include gameday operations, major awards, a national poll and its annual All-America team.

For more information on the Super 11, contact committee chairman Tim Griffin (210-823-3666, timgriffin59@hotmail.com) or visit the association’s official website, footballwriters.com.