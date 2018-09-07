Wyoming Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Donation Provides 4,650 Acres Of Hunting And Fishing Public Access

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a $1,500 donation to support access for hunters and anglers through the Access Yes program. This donation comes from the Wyoming Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

Access Yes is a program that facilitates the partnership between private landowners, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and hunters and anglers to create free public hunting and fishing access on private land and inaccessible public land. These include Walk-in Fishing and Hunting Areas, Hunter Management Areas and other Game and Fish public access areas.

“Wyoming Backcountry Hunters and Anglers’ generous donation of $1,500 will provide nearly 4,650 acres of access, which truly impacts hunters and anglers in Wyoming,” said Scott Talbott, director of Game and Fish. “We are grateful that Wyoming Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is comprised of volunteers who care deeply about wildlife and are willing to go the extra mile to ensure today’s resources are available for future generations.”

Access Yes funds directly pay for access easements, not operating expenses of Game and Fish access programs. Walk-In Areas and Hunter Management Areas funded by Access Yes provide hunting opportunities for big game, small game, upland game and migratory game birds. They also provide fishing opportunities throughout the state.

“Each dollar donated to Access Yes equates to approximately 3.1 acres of public access. This donation helps every hunter and angler in Wyoming have increased access opportunities for years to come,” said Matt Withroder, Game and Fish’s Casper regional access coordinator. “I join the director in offering my thanks and appreciation to Wyoming Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.”

Funds donated to Access Yes can only be utilized to provide landowner payments in exchange for sportsperson access. The public can support Access Yes through donations when purchasing a license, either online or from a license selling agent. For more information please visit the Game and Fish public access page.