Wyoming Basketball All-Stars Drop Games Against Montana

Three former Rock Springs Tigers basketball players represented the Cowboy State last night in annual Wyoming and Montana High School All-Star Basketball game. Last night’s game was played in Sheridan. Both state teams are made up of graduated seniors from this past season.

Montana won the girl’s game 69-68 and the boy’s contest 93-78.

In the girl’s game, Rock Springs’ Maggie Justinak scored 3 points. Wyoming was lead by Miss Wyoming Basketball Kalina Smith of Campbell County with 13 points. Jessie Erickson of Cheyenne East scored 11.

The boy’s game featured two former Rock Springs Tigers. Kelby Kramer scored 15 points and Trevor Hautala added five in Wyoming’s loss. Eric Jamerman of Douglas led Wyoming with 21 points. Hunter Thompson, Wyoming’s Mister Basketball of Wyoming, did not play in the game due to an injury.

The teams will play again tonight in Billings, Montana.