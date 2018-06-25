Wyoming beats Nebraska In Annual 6-Man Shootout Football Game

This past weekend the Wyoming 6-man football team beat Nebraska 16-14 in their annual shootout football game in Albion, NE.

Defense shined for both teams in the game with Wyoming ending their 3-game losing streak against Nebraska. Nebraska tried to mount one last drive at the end but Wyoming’s defense was able to force an interception and seal their win.

Wyoming won the first three match-ups of the series, but then dropped the next three games against Nebraska. With this win Wyoming now leads the series 4-3.