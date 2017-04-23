Wyoming Business Council Seeking Your Input On Spending Plan

The Wyoming Business Council is looking for the public’s input in crafting a five-year plan for spending $3,000,000.00 in federal Housing and Urban Development money across the state of Wyoming.

An anonymous, 10-minute survey is available at tinyurl.com/wyneeds. The survey walks participants through some of the challenges facing Wyoming and asks how the state should address those issues. The survey is open now until June 1.

HUD money can be used to build affordable housing, improve basic infrastructure like streets and sewers or construct community facilities like senior centers and museums. Funding can also contribute toward public services like childcare, transportation, mental health care and asbestos mitigation.

The work Wyoming undertakes in the next five years will provide better opportunities for military veterans, the elderly, victims of violence, the disabled and the poor. Work done with HUD money creates jobs, fuels economic development and builds more livable communities.

Examples of projects that have successfully used HUD money include cleanup of 5.6 acres of contaminated industrial property along the Laramie River, renovation of firefighting and sewer infrastructure in Evansville and construction of affordable housing in Cody, Guernsey and Powell.

This brief survey will guide regional priorities for development around the state. It is the first step in the public process of creating a five-year plan for HUD. Responses will also be used to develop the statewide housing plan. Call Community Initiatives Director Kim Porter at 307-777-5812, or e-mail her at kim.porter@wyo.gov, for more information about the survey and the housing plan.

Business Council partners on this project include the Wyoming Community Development Authority, the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Department of Family Services.