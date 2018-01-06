Wyoming Closes UNC Duals With Perfect 4-0 Mark

Chapel Hill,N.C. – The University of Wyoming wrestling team recorded wins over North Carolina, Duke, Army West Point and American on Friday to finish the UNC Duals with a perfect 4-0 record.

UW (5-2, 1-1 Big 12), who as a team is currently No. 13 by Flowrestling and No. 15 by Trackwrestling, held true to their national rankings with a 21-17 win over No. 19 Tar Heels and then followed with a 34-7 drubbing of Duke on Friday morning. They added two more victories in the afternoon session with a 38-3 defeat of Army, before closing out the duals with a 28-10 win against American.

Here are the results of all four mathces:

No. 19 UNC vs. No. 13 Wyoming

149: No. 4 Troy Heilmann dec. No. 20 Sam Turner, 5-2 | UNC 3, UW 0

157: No. 16 Archie Colgan dec. No. 19 Kennedy Monday, 4-1 | UW 3, UNC 3

165: No. 14 Branson Ashworth tech. fall Clay Lautt, 15-0 | UW 8, UNC 3

174: Kyle Pope major Adis Radoncic, 14-6 | UW 12, UNC 3

184: No. 16 Chip Ness major. Chaz Polson, 11-3 | UW 12, UNC 7

197: No. 19 Danny Chaid major Cody Vigoren, 8-0 | UW 12, UNC 11

285: Cory Daniel dec. Sam Eagan, 3-1 | UNC 14, UW 12

125: James Szymanski dec. Drake Foster, 11-4 | UNC 17, UW 12

133: No. 12 Montorie Bridges dec. Zach Sherman, 5-1 | UNC 17, UW 15

141: No. 1 Bryce Meredith fall Dalton Macri (1:54) | UW 21, UNC 17

Duke vs. No. 13 Wyoming

149: No. 20 Sam Turner dec. Brandon Leynaud, 6-0 | UW 3, DUKE 0

157: No. 16 Archie Colgan dec. No. 10 Mitch Finesilver, TB-1 3-2 | UW 6, Duke 0

165: No. 14 Branson Ashworth major Zach Finesilver, 12-1 | UW 10, Duke 0

174: Dewey Krueger forfeit Duke | UW 16, DUKE 0

184: Kyle Pope tech. fall Kaden Russell, 18-2 | UW 21, DUKE 0

197: Alex Schenk dec. Cody Vigoren, 9-5 | UW 21, Duke 3

285: No. 5 Jacob Kasper major Hunter Mullins, 12-3 | UW 21, Duke 7

125: Drake Foster dec. Thayer Atkins, 8-3 | UW 24, Duke 7

133: No. 12 Montorie Bridges major Josh Finesilver, 19-9 | UW 28, Duke 7

141: No. 1 Bryce Meredith fall Jeremiah Reitz (1:47)| UW 34, Duke 7

Army vs. No. 13 Wyoming

149: No. 20 Sam Turner fall Taylor Brown (2:25) | UW 6, Army 0

157: No. 16 Archie Colgan dec. Luke Weiland, 9-7 | UW 9, Army 0

165: No. 14 Branson Ashworth tech. fall Beau Guffey, 17-2 | UW 14, Army 0

174: Ben Harvey dec. Kyle Pope, 9-6 | UW 14, Army 3

184: Chaz Polson dec. Noah Stewart, 7-1 | UW 17, Army 3

197: Cody Vigoren major Alex Hopkins, 12-1 | UW 21, Army 3

285: Sam Eagan tech. Robert Heald, 17-2 | UW 26, Army 3

125: Drake Foster dec. Trey Chalifoux, 3-2 | UW 29, Army 3

133: No. 12 Montorie Bridges dec. Lane Peters, 10-4 | UW 33, Army 3

141: No. 1 Bryce Meredith fall Austin Harry (1:07) | UW 38, Army 3

American vs. No. 13 Wyoming

149: No. 19 Michael Sprague dec. No. 20 Sam Turner, 5-2 | AU 3, UW 0

157: Dewey Krueger dec. Eric Hong, 9-2 | UW 3, AU 3

165: No. 14 Branson Ashworth tech. fall Anthony Kowasch, 18-3 | UW 8, AU 3

174: Kyle Pope dec. Mike Eckhart, 12-8 UW 11, AU 3

184: Chaz Polson tech. fall Connor Allhouse, 16-0 | UW 16, AU 3

197: No. 10 Jeric Kasunic dec. Cody Vigoren, 6-0 | UW 16, AU 6

285: No. 23 Brett Dempsey major Sam Eagan, 10-2 | UW 16, AU 10

125: Drake Foster dec. Gage Curry, 7-4 | UW 19, AU 10

133: No. 12 Montorie Bridges major No. 4 Josh Terao, 10-2 | UW 23, AU 10

141: No. 1 Bryce Meredith tech. fall Jack Mutchnik, 19-3 | UW 28, AU 10