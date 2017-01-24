Wyoming Cowboy Assistant Football Coach Named Head Coach At Indiana State

(Laramie, Wyoming) Indiana State University made the announcement of former Wyoming Cowboy assistant coach Curt Mallory’s being as their new head football coach yesterday. Mallory had served as Wyoming’s defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach the past two seasons.

University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl commented yesterday on Mallory’s hiring at Indiana State University. “We want to congratulate Curt and his wife Lori as they open a new chapter in their lives and in Curt’s coaching career as he becomes the head coach at Indiana State,” said Bohl. “Curt’s efforts in his two years at Wyoming were greatly appreciated and had a significant impact on our program as we benefitted both from his coaching and his recruiting abilities. Curt is a well-experienced coach, who has a great understanding of players from the Midwest. He’ll be a great fit at Indiana State, and he will make them competitive in the Missouri Valley Conference.”

During his two seasons at Wyoming, Mallory helped guide the Cowboys from a 2-10 season in 2015 to an 8-6 record in 2016. In 2016, Wyoming won the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division title, hosted the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game and earned a berth in the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl.

Prior to coming to Wyoming, Mallory served as the secondary coach at the University of Michigan from 2011-14. The 2014 Michigan defense ranked: No. 7 in the nation in total defense (allowing opponents only 311.3 yards per game); No. 15 in rushing defense (117.7 yards per game); No. 19 in pass defense (193.7 yards per game); and 27th in scoring defense (22.4 points per game).

Mallory also previously coached at Akron (2010), Illinois (2005-09), Indiana (2002-04), Central Michigan (2001) and Ball State (1995-2000). After playing linebacker for the Michigan Wolverines from 1988-91, he began his coaching career as a student assistant at Michigan in 1992 and was a graduate assistant at Indiana from 1993-94.

Bohl said a national search would be conducted to fill the assistant coaching position left vacant by Mallory’s departure.