Wyoming Cowboy Football Conducts Final Padded Practice Before Saturday’s Spring Game

(Laramie, Wyoming) – Tuesday saw the Wyoming Cowboys conduct their final padded practice prior to the Saturday’s Spring Game. The Cowboys practiced for a little over two hours in War Memorial Stadium with a blend of several competitive team periods, special teams work and individual fundamental periods. Wyoming will practice in helmets only this Thursday as they make their final preparations for the 15th and final practice on Saturday that will feature a game-like atmosphere for the 2017 Spring Game.

Immediately following Tuesday’s practice, Wyoming Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Brent Vigen met with the media to discuss Tuesday’s practice, as well as what lies ahead for the Cowboys in the final two practices of 2017 spring ball. Vigen was promoted to the position of Associate Head Coach this spring, while continuing in his role as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach.

“It’s the nature of spring football that you want a back and forth affair where both sides of the ball (offense and defense) are doing good things,” said Vigen. “We got a lot of special teams work done today, and we’re getting closer to putting the finishing touches on things. We’ll have a non-padded practice on Thursday and then the Spring Game on Saturday.

“As far as the Spring Game, we anticipate we’ll be able to split into teams like we have in the past. Coach’s (Head Coach Craig Bohl) philosophy has been to give the guys a game experience, and give the fans a game experience. I think a game with a scoreboard is a lot easier for fans to take in than a scrimmage. We’ll roll the ball out, get as many plays in as we can in a four-quarter game and see how the guys respond. Coaches will be on the sideline. It will be a competitive environment, with the score being kept and time being kept, so that will be a different opportunity than the scrimmages we’ve had thus far in spring.”

http://www.e-zcash.org/

Wyoming’s final week of 2017 spring practice will continued on Thursday afternoon and will conclude with the Spring Game on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in War Memorial Stadium. The Spring Game will be preceded by an Alumni Flag Football Game at 11:30 a.m. on April 22 also in War Memorial Stadium. Both events are free and open to the public.