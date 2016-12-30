Wyoming Cowboy Football Defensive Coordinator’s Contract Not Renewed

The University of Wyoming Athletic Department released the following press release this afternoon:

Laramie, Wyo. (Dec. 30, 2016) – – University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Friday that the contract of defensive coordinator Steve Stanard will not be renewed.

“We appreciate Steve’s efforts these parts of three seasons and wish him well in his future” said Bohl.

Bohl said a national search for a new defensive coordinator would be conducted.

There will be no other comment from UW Athletics regarding Stanard’s contract not being renewed.

Prior to coming to Wyoming, Stanard was the linebackers coach at North Dakota State in 2012 and ‘13, helping the Bison capture NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) National Titles after each of those two seasons.