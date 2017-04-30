Wyoming Cowboy Football Gentry, Hollister and Wacha Receive NFL Free-Agent Offers

Yesterday was a big day for former Wyoming Cowboy football players Brian Hill and Chase Roullier. Hill, Wyoming’s all-time leading rusher, was drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons while offensive center Roullier went to the Washington Redskins in the sixth round.

Other former Cowboys will have their shot at NFL fame through free agency signings.

Shortly after completion of the 2017 NFL Draft, three Wyoming Cowboys were reported to receive undrafted free-agent offers from NFL teams. Wide receiver Tanner Gentry received an offer from the Chicago Bears. Tight end Jacob Hollister received an offer from the 2017 NFL Champion New England Patriots, and linebacker Lucas Wacha received a free-agent offer from the Dallas Cowboys.