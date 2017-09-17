Wyoming Cowboy Football Home Winning Streak Ended By Oregon

Laramie, Wyoming – The Oregon Ducks brought one of the top ranked offenses in the nation into Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, and the Ducks rode that offense to a 49-13 win over the Wyoming Cowboys. The game attracted an outstanding crowd of 29,139.

The Cowboys suffered their first regular-season loss in War Memorial Stadium since a 26-7 loss to Colorado State on Nov. 7, 2015, snapping an eight-game, regular-season home winning streak.

“I thought Oregon played well,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “Their quarterback played extremely well. Early in the game, we did a good job against (Royce) Freeman who is an NFL back, but as the game went along our guys began to get a little tired.”

Oregon ended the day with 558 yards of total offense to Wyoming’s 183. The Cowboy defense forced three turnovers on the day, with two first half fumble recoveries and a second-half interception. Wyoming turned all three of those forced turnovers into points — one touchdown and two field goals.

“In the bigger picture, we weren’t executing like we needed to,” Bohl said. “Also, we came up against a football team that got hot as the game went along. The quarterback (Justin Herbert) certainly is one of the better quarterbacks that I’ve seen.”

Wyoming sophomore running back Milo Hall busted the longest rush of his career, a 14-yarder, in the first quarter. Hall rushed for a career-high 43 yards on 11 carries. Freshman running back Trey Woods entered the game in the second quarter and gained 14 yards on his first carry. Woods recorded career bests of 11 carries and 42 yards during the game.

Cowboy junior safety Andrew Wingard recorded 14 tackles, his first double-digit tackle game of the season and the 15th of his career. He also had 2.5 tackles for loss, including a sack. He now has 3.0 sacks in his career. Sophomore linebacker Logan Wilson registered 11 tackles, including eight solo stops and two tackles for loss. It was the second double-digit tackle game of his career.

In the battle of the highly rated quarterbacks, Wyoming’s Josh Allen completed just 9 of 24 passes for 64 yards and one interception, while Oregon’s Justin Herbert completed 18 of 29 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown pass with one interception. Both quarterbacks ran for a touchdown.

Oregon’s leading rusher in the game was Royce Freeman who carried the ball 30 times for 157 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Wyoming (1-2) will open Mountain West Conference play next Saturday, hosting the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors (2-1) in a game that will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Hawai’i was idle this week.