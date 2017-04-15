Wyoming Cowboy Football Hope For 100 Play Closed Scrimmage Today

(Laramie, Wyoming) – Week four of Wyoming Football’s spring practice is nearing its end as the Cowboys prepare for a big scrimmage today. The scrimmage will be closed to media and the general public, but will be a big scrimmage in terms of player evaluation according to head coach Craig Bohl.

Bohl said that almost all the players who had been ill with the flu have returned, which will be key for today’s scrimmage. Two players who remain out with injuries are center Boyd Draeger, with a concussion, and fullback Matt List, who dislocated a shoulder in the scrimmage in Casper last Saturday that may result in surgery.

Bohl joked “It was a nasty bug. I wish I could get it because some guys lost like 16 pounds.” “Unless something changes, we’ll strive to get 100 (plays) on Saturday. The Spring Game (a week from today) is really an important event. It’s going to be an important day for our players to get in a game-like situation. But a lot of our evaluation (of players) is going to be done beforehand. This Saturday (today) is going to be a real critical day, so we want to extend that in terms of the number of plays. A lot of that is contingent upon our center position. Gavin Rush was back out there today, which should give us more depth and allow us to go longer.”

Today’s scrimmage will be the 12th of 15 spring practices. The next open scrimmage available for Cowboy fans to watch will be the Spring Game on Saturday, April 22 at 2:00 pm in War Memorial Stadium.