Wyoming Cowboy Football Practice At War Memorial Yesterday

Laramie, Wyoming – The Wyoming Cowboys practiced in War Memorial Stadium yesterday. The ninth practice of the season incorporated extensive work on various facets of the kicking game, including: punt and punt coverage, on-side kicks and field goals. Wednesday’s practice concluded with a two-minute drill.

Head coach Craig Bohl said the move to the stadium was in part due to the desire to focus on the kicking game and conduct a two-minute period, as well as to get some work in on artificial turf. The Cowboys have practiced primarily on grass the previous eight practices of the fall.

Several Cowboys returned to practice on Wednesday as they recover from injury and illness.

Wednesday’s Practice Notes:

∙Among the players returning to practice on Wednesday were senior fullback Drew Van Maanen. He was out of a red jersey and was back taking reps on Wednesday after suffering a hamstring strain the first week of fall camp.

∙Sophomore wide receiver C.J. Johnson continued to participate in more drills as he recovers from a bout with mononucleosis this past offseason.

∙Sophomore defensive end Shiloh Windsor has transitioned from street clothes to a red jersey, meaning he is still limited but able to participate in some practice activities after he went through concussion protocol.

∙Bohl announced that senior nose tackle Sidney Malauulu tweaked his back in Wednesday’s practice and would likely be held out of practice on Thursday.

∙Junior free safety Marcus Epps intercepted another pass on Wednesday, and nearly had a second interception on a tipped ball.

∙Cowboy quarterbacks Josh Allen and Nick Smith were seen connecting with a number of receivers on big plays, including key receptions by junior wide receiver James Price, sophomore wideout John Okwoli and true freshman wide receiver Jared Scott.

∙A couple of Wyoming natives, redshirt freshman wide receiver Dontae Crow from Sheridan and true freshman center Logan Harris from Torrington rotated in on several reps with the No. 1 offense on Wednesday.

Quoting Coach Craig Bohl:

“We worked out in War Memorial Stadium today to work on some two-minute offense and some kicking,” said Bohl. “It’s also good to get back in our own stadium to get acclimated again. We were not in full gear today. We were in our spiders, trying to do some mental work and break up camp a little bit.

“Some of the individuals who have been pleasant surprises are: Dontae Crow, who is starting to get some meaningful reps with the No. 1s; and Logan Harris, who is a guy we’re looking at at center. He’s taking some reps and is doing a good job. Logan is a strong guy. He’s about 310 pounds and we’re looking at him in a backup role.

“I thought the quarterbacks threw the well today, both Josh (Allen) and Nick (Smith).

“Jared Scott is coming around as a receiver.

“It was somewhat difficult to see some things on defense today due to the fact that we were not in full pads.”