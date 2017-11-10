Wyoming Cowboy Football Ready To Take On Air Force

This week’s game will pit the No. 2 scoring defense in the Mountain West in Wyoming against the No. 1 scoring offense in the league in Air Force. The Pokes are allowing opponents only 18.6 points per game to rank No. 2 in the conference and 18th in the nation. Air Force is the No. 1 scoring team in the Mountain West, averaging 34.0 points per game, which ranks them 30th in the country.

The Wyoming defense came up with another gem in the Cowboys 16-13 win over Colorado State last Saturday. It marked the fourth time this season that Wyoming held an opponent under 14 points (13 vs. CSU, 10 vs. Texas State, 3 against New Mexico and 0 vs. Gardner-Webb). The Cowboy “D” held CSU 20 points under its season scoring average of 33.2 points. Wyoming limited the Rams to 345 yards of total offense — 154 yards under their league-leading average of 499.0 yards per game. Of CSU’s nine offensive possessions, UW’s defense forced two three-and-out series and held the Ram offense to 18 and 19 yards on two other drives. The one three-and-out series was on the Rams’ final possession of the game. On Colorado State’s three entries into the red zone, UW allowed only one TD, one FG and no points on a third possession.

There have been many clutch performances by the Wyoming offense over the past couple seasons, but perhaps none more memorable than in the Border War victory over Colorado State last week. Trailing 13-9 with 7:09 remaining in the game, the Cowboy offense began its drive at its own 31-yard line. Junior quarterback Josh Allen hit fullback Drew Van Maanen on a first down pass, with Van Maanen making a spectacular diving catch for 17 yards. On second down from the 48, redshirt sophomore running back Kellen Overstreet broke through for a 16-yard run. A face-mask penalty against CSU at the end of the play moved the ball to the CSU 21. Overstreet carried for 4 and 3 yards on the next two plays, followed by back-to-back carries by Allen for 5 and 6 yards down to the 3-yard line. Overstreet would get the final carry of the drive and took the ball into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown to conclude a 7-play, 69-yard, game-winning drive.