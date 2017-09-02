The Wyoming Cowboy Football Season Has Arrived

The Wyoming Cowboys open their much anticipated 2017 football season this morning when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Iowa. The game will kick-off at 10:00 a.m. The contest will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM (KSIT-FM) beginning at 9:00 a.m. The game will also be streamed at www.99KSIT.com.

Wyoming is coming off an 8-6 season while Iowa finished last season at 8-5. The last time the Cowboys played the Hawkeyes was 1987 in the Holiday Bowl with Iowa coming out on top 20-19. The only other time the two teams have met is in 1953 with Iowa again winning, 21-7.

Today’s game will mark the second straight year that the Pokes will open play at a Big 12 Stadium. Last year Wyoming opened the season with a 52-17 loss at Nebraska.