Wyoming Cowboy Football Spring Game Very Low Scoring Affair

We have heard a lot of talk all spring about the Wyoming Cowboy football offensive units, but today at the annual Spring Game, both defensive teams showed their strength as the White team earned a 3-0 win over the Brown team.

Brock Beddes kicked a 30-yard field goal with just over a minute to go for the only score in the game.

Here are some individual stats from the game:

Quarterbacks: Josh Allen (Brown), QB 10-26-0 127 yards, Nick Smith (White) 8-11-0 89 yards

Running Backs: Nico Evans (Brown) 4 rushes for 11 yards, Milo Hall (Brown) 5 rushes for 11 yards, Josh Allen (Brown) 3 rushes for 13 yards. Garret Gardner (White) 12 rushes for 54 yards, Kel Overstreet (White) 10 rushes for 32 yards.

Receiving; C.J. Johnson (Brown) 4 catches for 58 yards, James Prices (Brown) 4 catches for 44 yards. Isaa Jefferson (White) 2 catches for 44 yards, Tyree Mayfield (White) 2 catches for 19 yards.

Field Goals: Cooper Rothe (Brown) 0-1, missed from 50 yards. Brock Beddes (White) 1-1, Made from 30 yards.

Today’s Spring Game brings Wyoming’s spring practice to a conclusion. The Pokes will open the regular season September 2nd when they travel to Iowa.