Wyoming Cowboy Football’s Craig Bohl Comments on Yesterday’s Spring Game

(Laramie, Wyoming) – Strong defensive play dominated this year’s Wyoming Spring Game as the Gold Team defeated the Brown Team 3-0 on Saturday afternoon in War Memorial Stadium. The only two scoring opportunities of the game came on the final possession for each team. Redshirt sophomore place-kicker Brock Beddes was able to convert on a 30-yard field goal with 1:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, capping off a 14-play, 49-yard drive to give the Gold Team the victory.

For head coach Craig Bohl, an old defensive coordinator himself, he was pleased with the progress of the defensive units in the Spring Game.

“These are the typical Spring Games that I’m used to,” said Bohl as he met with media on the field after the game. “I think we’re making significant progress, particularly on defense. Last week, our offense was really explosive. I think today our defensive line established the line of scrimmage better. We have more speed on defense and our coverage guys are doing a better job.

“Offensively, I’d like to see us catch the ball a little better than what we did today. I think we moved the ball at times, but we need to be sharper. It was a contrast from last week. But there are some good things that we’re doing offensively, as well.

“This is a good benchmark for our program, but there is work to be done as we get ready to play the University of Iowa and take another step forward with our football program.”

Bohl shared with media that there was only one minor injury he was aware of that occurred during the Spring Game. “As far as any injuries from today, Kellen Overstreet had a strained achilles, but he’s expected to be fine,” said Bohl. “We were able to make it through spring ball pretty much unscathed, so we’re pleased about that.”

Wyoming’s fourth-year head coach was also asked if he was happy with the overall performance of the offense throughout spring practice and if he liked the chemistry that Allen was developing with his receivers.

“Every Saturday is a give and take during spring ball,” said Bohl. “I know you all didn’t get an opportunity to watch our closed scrimmage last Saturday, but it was significantly different from what we saw today. I am pleased with the progress of our offense this spring. Now I will tell you this, we’re going to need to have a good summer of work as our guys work out on their own. They need to continue working on our passing game and the timing between our quarterbacks and our young, emerging receivers. After today, I wouldn’t say I’m happy with today’s performance offensively, but overall for the spring I am.”

Saturday’s Brown and Gold Game was the 15th and final practice of 2017 spring drills for the Cowboys. The Pokes began spring practice back on Tuesday, March 21, practicing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for the past five weeks.

Wyoming will open the 2017 college football season on Saturday, September 2nd in Iowa City, Iowa, against the Iowa Hawkeyes of the Big Ten Conference. UW opens its home schedule on Saturday, September 9th vs. Gardner-Webb, followed by a marquee matchup in Laramie on Sepember 16th against the Oregon Ducks of the Pacific-12 Conference.