Wyoming Cowboy Football’s Maulhardt and May Sign NFL Free Agent Agreements

(Laramie, WY) – Since the 2017 NFL Draft was completed, two additional Wyoming Cowboys received undrafted free-agent offers from NFL teams. Cowboy senior Jake Maulhardt received an offer from the New Orleans Saints, as did senior D.J. May who received an offer from the Detroit Lions.

Maulhardt, who played wide receiver at Wyoming, may potentially play tight end at the professional level.

May, who played the strong-side linebacker/nickel position in college, may move to safety at the NFL level.

They join three other Cowboys who received free-agent offers following completion of the 2017 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Tanner Gentry received an offer from the Chicago Bears. Tight end Jacob Hollister received an offer from the World Champion New England Patriots, and linebacker Lucas Wacha received a free-agent offer from the Dallas Cowboys.

Last Saturday, Cowboy running back Brian Hill was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons, and center Chase Roullier was drafted in the sixth round by the Washington Redskins.