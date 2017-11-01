Wyoming Cowboy Golf To Finish Season In Hawai’i

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Nov. 1, 2017) – Coming off its second tournament win this fall, the Cowboy golf team will travel to Lahaina, Maui, Hawai’i for the final tournament of the fall season Friday through Sunday, competing at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational hosted by the University of Hawai’i. The Cowboys will face a tough slate of talented teams, including six teams currently ranked in the top 50 of the latest Golfstat Relative Ranking.

According to the Golfstat Relative Ranking released yesterday, Wyoming is the fourth-highest ranked team in the field at No. 34. LSU is ranked highest at No. 12, while California is No. 15 and Kent State is No. 18. South Carolina (No. 40) and Kansas (No. 48) are the other two top-50 teams that will be making the trip to Maui. Wyoming also received three votes in the latest edition of the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll after taking home the team title at the Wyoming Southern Dunes Invitational.

At Southern Dunes, the Cowboys rode senior Arron Lickteig’s career day in the third and final round to to victory with a 54-hole team score of 854 (-10), edging Loyola Marymount by two strokes. Lickteig fired a final-round 64 (-8), tying the UW record for single-round score, thanks to six birdies and a hole-in-one. Lickteig enters the Cowboys’ visit to Maui with a scoring average of 72.75, good for fifth-best on the team and just behind fellow senior Quintin Pope, who holds an average of 72.58. Senior Glenn Workman is third on the squad with an average of 72.42 through four fall tournaments.

Leading the way for Wyoming throughout the fall season have been junior John Murdock and senior Drew McCullough. Murdock posted his fourth consecutive top-five finish at Southern Dunes, recording scores of 70 (-2), 70 (-2) and 71 (-1) to take fourth place overall at 211 (-5). All 12 of Murdock’s rounds this season have been at or below par. The Laramie native currently leads the Mountain West in scoring average at 68.83, which is good for fifth in the nation.

Meanwhile, McCullough’s average of 70.50 is tied for 64th in the nation. McCullough tied for sixth at Southern Dunes with a score of 214 (-2) after shooting 69 (-3) and 68 (-4) in the final two rounds. The Cowboy senior also recently accepted an invite to play in the prestigious Patriot All-America Invitational in Litchfield Park, Ariz., in December.

As a team, Wyoming is sixth in the NCAA with an individual scoring average of 71.42. The Pokes’ team round average of 281.83 is best in the Mountain West, while their scoring average versus par, -4.17, also leads the conference. Wyoming is the only team in the league with two tournament wins so far this season.

The Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational will take place at the 6,700-yard, par-71 Royal Ka’anapali Course at the Ka’anapali Golf Club in Lahaina, Maui, Hawai’i. The 20-team field will play one round each day for three days starting Friday, with a shotgun start set for 12:30 p.m. MT each day. Follow live results at the link above and stay tuned to @wyo_golf on twitter for additional updates.