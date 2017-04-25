Wyoming Cowboy Joe club Hosts Meet And Greet With Wyoming Head Coaches

The Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club held a meet and greet this evening with three of the Head Coaches from the University of Wyoming.

Former Rock Springs High School Basketball Coach and current Wyoming Cowgirls head coach Joe Legerski spoke first about the previous season and their goals for the future. And was quoted as saying ” Wyoming Athletics is on an up swing.”

First year mens men’s basketball head coach Allen Edwards spoke of the teams desire for a championship and his goals for the upcoming season for the Cowboys. He thanked member of the crowd for their dedication to Wyoming Athletics.

Wyoming Cowboy football head Coach Craig Bohl spoke of his players desire for a bowl game and was quoted as saying ” the future looks real bright for University of Wyoming Athletics” and spoke strongly of quarterback Josh Allen.

The Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club said that last year $250,000 dollars was raised in memberships here in Sweetwater County with funds going directly to scholarships for University of Wyoming athletes.