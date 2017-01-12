Wyoming Cowboy Quarterback Josh Allen’s Will Return For 2017 Season

Laramie, Wyo. (Jan. 12, 2017) University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has spoken with Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl, informing Bohl that he will be returning for his junior season at Wyoming. Bohl said he looks forward to Allen being part of the continued success of Wyoming Football.

“We always support our student-athletes in pursuing their potential professional options,” said Bohl. “We’re excited that Josh (Allen) and his family have made the decision for him to return to Wyoming for next year and help continue to build on the success that our program enjoyed this past season.

“Now we’re looking forward to getting ready to play Iowa in our season opener next fall.”

Allen will be one of the nation’s top returning quarterbacks in 2017. He passed for 3,203 yards, had 523 rushing yards and 3,726 yards of total offense during his redshirt sophomore season of 2016. He threw 28 touchdown passes and ran for seven TDs. His 28 TD passes led the Mountain West and ranked 20th in the nation. He also led the Mountain West and ranked 27th nationally in points responsible for, averaging 15.6 points per game passing and rushing. Allen averaged 15.33 yards per pass completion, to rank No. 1 in the MW and No. 6 in the nation.