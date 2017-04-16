Wyoming Cowboy Running Backs Impressive At Saturday’s Scrimmage

(Laramie, Wyoming) – A strong performance by all three of Wyoming Cowboy football’s top running back contenders were on of the many highlights of Saturday’s closed scrimmage in Laramie. It was an extensive scrimmage, with 95 plays being run from scrimmage and several more plays focused on kickoff and kickoff returns, resulting in a 100+ play scrimmage on Saturday morning.

It was a day that Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and his coaching staff had been preparing their team for all spring. Bohl had stated earlier in the week that Saturday’s scrimmage would be an extremely important day in terms of evaluating the progress of many players.

“The effort of our players today was excellent. Our execution can improve, but the effort I thought was really good,” said Bohl immediately after completion of the scrimmage. “The only injury we sustained was a (shoulder) stinger to Marcus Epps, but we believe he will be fine — matter of fact he came back later on. It (injuries) is one of the things you always hold your breath a little bit as a head coach when you’re scrimmaging 100 plays. You’re hopeful you get through without any significant injuries, which we did.

“The reason why we went a lot longer than we normally would was to make sure we could get an evaluation on a lot of our younger players and our running back position specifically. I really thought collectively the running backs did some great things today.

I was really pleased with Milo Hall (pictured). He broke off a couple nice runs. Hall had 11 rushing attempts for 72 yards, averaged 6.5 yards per carry and had a 50-yard touchdown run.

Bohl said “Nico Evans (pictured) had some nice runs, as well”. Evans netted 74 yards on 11 carries, averaged 6.7 yards each time he carried the ball and had a long run of 28 yards.

Running back Kellen Overstreet carried 10 times for 57 yards, averaged 5.7 yards per carry, scored a TD from one-yard out and had a long run of 20 yards.

Asked if he thought any of the running backs had separated themselves from the others, Bohl said, “We’ll look at the tape, but I thought Milo Hall probably looked a little bit more electric than the other guys. But nonetheless, we’re really pleased. All three of those guys had some nice cuts. We got some good movement up front, and those guys all broke some tackles. But I thought Milo — you know he was a player of the year in the state of Colorado and has kind of been a backup guy here — stepped to the forefront today. All of those guys recognize there’s open competition, and they have competed each day. Mike Bath (running backs coach) has done a nice job with them.”

Wyoming’s final week of 2017 spring practice will include practices on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and will conclude with the Spring Game on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in War Memorial Stadium. The Spring Game will be preceded by an Alumni Flag Football Game at 11:30 a.m. on April 22 also in War Memorial Stadium. Both events are free and open to the public.