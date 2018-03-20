Wyoming Cowboy Spring Football Starts Up This Afternoon

Laramie, WY – Spring football practice will begin for the Wyoming Cowboys today with a dynamic defense returning to lead the way. That defense will be led by senior All-America candidates Andrew Wingard (pictured above) at strong safety and Carl Granderson at defensive end. They will be joined by juniors Youhanna Ghaifan at defensive tackle and Logan Wilson at middle linebacker.

Wingard, Granderson and Ghaifan were all First Team All-Mountain West selections a year ago. Wilson was a Second Team All-MW honoree. Senior free safety Marcus Epps also returns after being elected a team captain each of the past two seasons and starting for each of the past three years.

A total of eight starters and 22 lettermen return on defense for the Pokes. Rounding out the eight returning starters are senior nose tackle Sidney Malauulu, junior defensive end Josiah Hall and junior outside linebacker Cassh Maluia.

On offense, the Cowboys return nine starters and 23 lettermen but will, of course, be looking for a new quarterback to replace former Cowboy standout and potential top NFL Draft pick Josh Allen.

Head coach Craig Bohl has engineered the return of Cowboy Football to prominence. Bohl is entering his fifth season as head coach of the Pokes in 2018. He feels good about the many veterans he has returning, but is focused on several areas that his team needs to improve on as the Cowboys start spring drills.

“We’re certainly excited about the start of spring ball,”said Bohl. “We’re going to leverage our defense. Anytime you can play great defense, you have a chance to create and maintain momentum. We do feel like we have some dynamic players over on the defensive side, but we need to continue to improve.

“At quarterback, it’s great to have Nick (Smith) out there along with Tyler (Vander Waal). I think it’s going to be important for us to evaluate the quarterbacks we have throughout spring drills. That position is such an important position.

Wyoming is coming off back-to-back, eight-win seasons, consecutive bowl appearances and a victory in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Pokes will begin 2018 Spring Drills with an afternoon practice today. Practices are closed to the general public. The Spring Game will be open to the public on Saturday, April 21st with a 2 p.m. kickoff.

2018 University of Wyoming Football Spring Practice Schedule

Tuesday, March 20 4 or 4:30 p.m. (Practice #1)

Thursday, March 22 4 or 4:30 p.m. (Practice #2)

Saturday, March 24 TBA (Practice #3)

Tuesday, March 27 4 or 4:30 p.m. (Practice #4)

Thursday, March 29 4 or 4:30 p.m. (Practice #5)

Saturday, March 31 TBA (Practice #6)

Tuesday, April 3 4 or 4:30 p.m. (Practice #7)

Thursday, April 5 4 or 4:30 p.m. (Practice #8)

Saturday, April 7 TBA (Practice #9)

Tuesday, April 10 4 or 4:30 p.m. (Practice #10)

Thursday, April 12 4 or 4:30 p.m. (Practice #11)

Saturday, April 14 TBA (Practice #12)

Tuesday, April 17 4 or 4:30 p.m. (Practice #13)

Thursday, April 19 4 or 4:30 p.m. (Practice #14)

Saturday, April 21 2 p.m. (Spring Game, War Memorial Stadium, Practice #15)