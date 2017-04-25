Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling Bryce Meredith Named All-Academic

(Manhein, Pa.) – University of Wyoming Cowboy wrestler Bryce Meredith was named to the All-Academic team by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) last week. He became the 18th Cowboy in school history to garner the award from the NWCA.

Meredith, a junior and native of Cheyenne, was one of 135 student-athletes in NCAA Division I wrestling to be named to the All-Academic team. The management major qualified for his second NCAA Championships this past season. He finished in second-place at the Big 12 Championships before earning All-American honors and claiming fourth-place at Nationals.

He became just the seventh Poke to earn All-American honors at least twice in a career, and the first to earn the distinction in two-consecutive years since Alfonso Hernandez in 2012-13. Meredith closed out his junior campaign with a 32-8 record for the Brown and Gold.

In the previous two seasons, Tanner Harms was the lone Poke named All-Academic by the NWCA. Harms earned a spot on the NWCA Individual All-Academic Team his junior and senior seasons.

Awarded annually, the NWCA All-Academic team is comprised of 135 student-athletes. Four Division I champions made the team, while six additional runners-up were included. In all, 35 All-Americans were All-Academic selections.

Of the 135 individuals, 115 wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Division I championships, up from 101 last season and an increase of 19 since 2014-15.