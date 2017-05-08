Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling Honors Team Award Winners

(Laramie, WY) – The University of Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team held its annual year-end banquet over the weekend. The Cowboys were honored with a number of awards for achievements throughout the year both on and off the mat.

Junior Bryce Meredith was named the Everett Lantz Most Outstanding Wrestler. He was once again an NCAA All-American after a fourth-place finish at Nationals. The Cheyenne native claimed the 16th top-four finish for a Cowboy wrestler all-time at NCAAs after becoming just the seventh Poke to earn All-American honors at least twice in a career. The junior was also given the Steven Suder High Point-Award for the highest grade-point average and best winning percentage. Meredith posted an impressive 32-8 overall record for the Brown and Gold this season.

For toughness and resolve shown throughout the season, senior Drew Templeman was given the Joe Dowler Cowboy Up award for the second season in a row. He closed out his career with his second NCAA appearance and finished with a 21-9 record which included a third-place finish at Big 12s.

Redshirt sophomore Branson Ashworth was recognized with the Joe McDaniel Most Improved Wrestler award. Ashworth qualified for his first NCAA tournament after taking fifth-place at the Big 12 Championships. He won his first match at Nationals with a 7-0 decision over Brian Hamann of North Carolina State and finished with a 36-9 record.

The Academic Hustle award was presented to Gunnar Woodburn and Danny Gordon while Montorie Bridges, Trent Olson and Sam Turner were recognized for their 3.0 grade-point averages. Sam Eagan, Gordon, Ben Hornickle, Dewey Krueger, Meredith, Tanner Miller, Kyle Pope, Nate Shaw, Templeman, Doyle Trout and Cody Vigoren were acknowledged for cumulative 3.0 grade-point averages as Luke Paine was recognized for a 3.5 cumulative GPA.

The seven Pokes that were selected as members of the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 Wrestling team were also recognized on Saturday. Those team members were Pope, Paine, Meredith, Brandon Tribble, Miller, Shaw and Templeman.