The Wyoming Cowboys scored the most team, dual meet points since 2014 in a 40-6 dual meet win over Fresno State Saturday in Laramie. The Cowboys are now 3-2 in Big 12 duals and 9-3 on the season.
The Pokes are back on the mat February 4th when they host Oklahoma.
Here are match results:
125: Foster (UW) fall, Wyoming 6-0
133: Bridges (UW) fall, Wyoming 12-0
141: Meredith (UW) fall, Wyoming 18-0
149: Olivas (Fresno) decision, Wyoming 18-3
157: Colgan (UW) technical fall, Wyoming 23-3
165: Ashworth (UW) major decision, Wyoming 27-3
174: Pope (UW) fall, Wyoming 33-3
184: Krueger (UW) decision, Wyoming 36-3
197: Paine (UW) major decision, Wyoming 40-3
285: Nevills (Fresno) decision, Wyoming 40-6
Be the first to comment on "Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling Scores Easy Win Over Fresno State"