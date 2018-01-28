Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling Scores Easy Win Over Fresno State

The Wyoming Cowboys scored the most team, dual meet points since 2014 in a 40-6 dual meet win over Fresno State Saturday in Laramie. The Cowboys are now 3-2 in Big 12 duals and 9-3 on the season.

The Pokes are back on the mat February 4th when they host Oklahoma.

Here are match results:

125: Foster (UW) fall, Wyoming 6-0

133: Bridges (UW) fall, Wyoming 12-0

141: Meredith (UW) fall, Wyoming 18-0

149: Olivas (Fresno) decision, Wyoming 18-3

157: Colgan (UW) technical fall, Wyoming 23-3

165: Ashworth (UW) major decision, Wyoming 27-3

174: Pope (UW) fall, Wyoming 33-3

184: Krueger (UW) decision, Wyoming 36-3

197: Paine (UW) major decision, Wyoming 40-3

285: Nevills (Fresno) decision, Wyoming 40-6