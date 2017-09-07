Wyoming Cowboys Football Comes Home To “The War” Saturday

Wyoming Football will open its 2017 home football schedule on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. when the Cowboys host Gardner-Webb University in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Saturday’s game is the first of an outstanding seven-game home schedule for the Pokes in 2017.

The Pokes will be looking to continue the recent success they’ve enjoyed in War Memorial Stadium. A year ago, Wyoming won all six regular-season home games in War Memorial Stadium.

Fans may still purchase tickets in advance to Wyoming’s seven home games in 2017 by going online at GoWyo.com/tickets, by calling 307-766-7220 or by stopping by the Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium. In addition to Gardner-Webb, the Cowboys will host Oregon (Sept. 16), Hawai’i (Sept. 23), Texas State (Sept. 30), New Mexico (Oct. 28), Colorado State (Nov. 4) and Fresno State (Nov. 18).