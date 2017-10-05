Wyoming Cowboys Football Enjoys Bye Week

(Laramie, Wyo) – This week, the Wyoming Cowboys enjoy their one bye week of the 2017 season before they return to Mountain West Conference play on Saturday, October 14th in a game against the Utah State Aggies in Logan, Utah. That game will kick off at 2:30 p.m., Mountain Time on October 14th and will be the 68th meeting in the series between the Cowboys and Aggies.

Wyoming is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain West Conference this season. It finds itself in the identical position it was last year through the first five games of the season as the 2016 Cowboys were 3-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play after a 38-17 win over Colorado State. Utah State enters this week with the same record as the Pokes (3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain West). The Aggies host Colorado State in Logan on Saturday, Oct. 7 prior to facing the Cowboys next week.

Next Saturday’s road trip to Logan, Utah, will be only the second road game of the 2017 season for Wyoming and its first conference road game of the year. UW opened the 2017 season on the road at Iowa before playing four consecutive home games in the month of September.

The October 14th game between Utah State and Wyoming will be broadcast on WyoRadio 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 1:30 pm with the pre-game show. The game will also be streamed on-line at www.99KSIT.com.