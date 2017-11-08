Wyoming Cowboys Football To Play Air Force In 56th Meeting Saturday

A matchup of two long-time Front Range Rivals, the Wyoming Cowboys and Air Force Falcons, will be featured on Saturday at 8:15 p.m., M.T., from Falcon Stadium in Colorado Spring, Colo. Wyoming, 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the Mountain West Conference, has won five of its last six games this season. Air Force, 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the MW, has won three of its last four games.

The Cowboys have defeated Hawai’i, Texas State, Utah State, New Mexico and Colorado State and lost only to Boise State during its six-game stretch. Air Force defeated UNLV, Nevada and Colorado State in three consecutive games before dropping last week’s game versus Army.

This week’s Wyoming-Air Force meeting will be the 56th in the series. That ranks as the sixth longest series against any opponent for the Wyoming Cowboys. The only longer series for the Cowboys are versus Colorado State (109), Utah (83), BYU (78), New Mexico (69) and Utah State (67). Air Force has a four-game lead in the overall series with 28 wins. Wyoming has 24 wins and there have been three ties. The series began in 1957. There have been a few breaks in the series, the most recent being in 1978 and ’79 when the two teams didn’t play, but since 1980 the Cowboys and Falcons have played each other every season. This year marks the 38th consecutive season the two teams will play.

Since 2011, Wyoming has won four of the last six games in the series with Air Force. Since 2013, the Pokes have won three of the last four meetings. UW has also won two of its last three meetings versus the Falcons in Colorado Springs, but did lose the most recent game at Falcon Stadium in 2015.

Next week, Wyoming will return home to host Fresno State on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the final regular-season home game for the Cowboys. That game will kick off at Noon, M.T., and will be Senior Day for the Cowboys.