Wyoming Cowboys To Honor Former Head Coach Joe Tiller Saturday

The University of Wyoming will honor former head coach Joe Tiller on Saturday by wearing a special helmet decal for its Homecoming game. The helmet decal will display the letters “JT” in the Wyoming school colors of brown and gold.

Tiller, who passed away Saturday Sept. 30, 2017, at the age of 74 in Buffalo, Wyo., became the head coach at Wyoming in December 1990. He would guide the Wyoming Cowboys through one of their most successful periods in school history from the 1991 through 1996 seasons.

“Coach Tiller meant so much to our football program and our athletics department, and we wanted to recognize him for his contributions,” said UW Athletics Director Tom Burman. “We have not had a home game since Sept. 30 when Joe passed away, and while we recognized him that day with a moment of silence, we wanted to do something more. We felt that having our football team wear a specially-designed logo on their helmets for Homecoming was the appropriate way to honor his memory.”

In his third season as head coach at Wyoming, Tiller’s Cowboys captured a share of the 1993 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championship and appeared in the Copper Bowl.

In 1996, Wyoming finished with a 10-2 record, had the nation’s longest winning streak and won the WAC Pacific Division, earning a spot in the inaugural WAC Championship Game. The Cowboys concluded the ’96 season ranked 22nd in the national polls, and reached a high ranking of No. 15 in the Coaches Poll that season. Tiller’s ’96 Cowboys also led the nation in passing offense and featured the Biletnikoff Award winner in Marcus Harris, who set the NCAA record for career receiving yards.

Tiller was named the WAC Coach of the Year in 1996 and was named the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Region Coach of the Year in 1993 and ’96.