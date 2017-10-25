Wyoming Cowboys Host New Mexico Lobos This Saturday For Homecoming

The Wyoming Cowboys will return home to play a game in War Memorial Stadium for the first time in a month this Saturday when they host the New Mexico Lobos in a game that will kick off at 5:30 p.m., Mountain Time. This week will also be Homecoming, with numerous activities planned. Homecoming activities may be found at: http://www.uwyo.edu/studentaff/homecoming/

Wyoming enters Saturday’s game with a 4-3 overall record and a 2-1 record in the Mountain West. New Mexico will come into the game with a 3-4 overall mark. The Lobos are 1-3 in the Mountain West.

Wyoming and New Mexico have played only one common opponent thus far this season. Both teams played road games at Boise State. Wyoming lost in Boise last week by 10 points (14-24). New Mexico lost at Boise State by 14 points (14-28) on Sept. 14.

Saturday’s game will mark the 93rd Homecoming Game in University of Wyoming history. The Cowboys have won 45 of their previous 92 Homecoming games, have lost 44 and tied three. Since the opening of War Memorial Stadium in 1950, Wyoming’s record in War Memorial in Homecoming games is 40-25-2 for a winning percentage of 61.2 percent.

The Cowboys and Lobos will be playing for the 70th time in the series. UW leads the overall series with 36 wins to 33 wins for UNM. It is the fourth longest rivalry for the Cowboys. The only series longer for the Cowboys are versus Colorado State (108 previous meetings), Utah (83) and Brigham Young (78).

The Cowboys are looking for their third consecutive home victory, following wins over Hawai’i (28-21 in overtime) and Texas State (45-10) in their last two home games.

Prior to last week’s road loss at Boise State by a score of 14-24, Wyoming had a three-game winning streak, including its home wins over Hawai’i and Texas State and a road win at Utah State (28-23) on Oct. 14.

New Mexico is looking to break a two-game losing streak entering Saturday’s game. A week ago, the Lobos lost to Colorado State by a score of 24-27 in Albuquerque.

Next week, Wyoming will host Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 4 in the 109th Edition of the “Border War”. This year’s Cowboy-Ram game will also feature the 50th Edition of the “Battle for the Bronze Boot.”