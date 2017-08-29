Wyoming Cowboys To Meet Iowa Hawkeyes For First Time In 30 Years

It has been 30 years since the Wyoming Cowboys and Iowa Hawkeyes last played a football game against one another. That last meeting was a one-point game (20-19) won by Iowa in the 1987 Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Calif. The Cowboys and Hawkeyes will both be opening the season this Saturday, Sept. 2 when the two teams will kick off from Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium at 10:00 a.m.

Both Wyoming and Iowa enter the 2017 season coming off eight-win seasons a year ago. Wyoming posted an 8-6 record in 2016, hosted the Mountain West Conference Championship Game as the highest ranked team in the Mountain West and earned a berth to the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl. Iowa ended the 2016 campaign 8-5 and played Florida in the Outback Bowl.

The Wyoming at Iowa game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM (KSIT-FM). The game will also be streamed at www.99ksit.com. Broadcast time is 9:00 a.m with kickoff at 10:00 a.m.